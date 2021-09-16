Data from the FTTH Council Europe is predicting that the number of homes passed for fibre to the home/business by 2026 in the 27 EU countries and the UK will total 197 million, compared to 118 million this year, with Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Italy to experience what is said to be “remarkable” growth.
The council says that its new numbers would also mean that the number of subscribers would reach 135 million in 2026 for EU27+UK and 197 million for the EU39 . Its estimates also show that in 2026, the FTTH/B take-up rate for EU27+UK will be slightly higher (68.7%) than for EU39 (65.3%), both experiencing a steady evolution over the years.
The research also noted that several factors have played a role in fostering the deployment of networks. The Covid crisis led to more data traffic and more demand, which has resulted in private investors boosting considerably their deployment projects in favour of FTTH/B to support the ongoing traffic increase. Adding to this, the council believes the launch of national programmes (infrastructures and digitalisation) and new European digital targets for 2025 and 2030 will lead to the acceleration of full-fibre connectivity across all European countries.
“This trend will be intensified by new usage patterns which are encouraging operators to migrate to FTTH solutions, capable of delivering new services while contributing to the sustainability challenge,” said FTTH Council Europe director general Vincent Garnier. “There is still a massive growth potential in terms of connectivity in many EU countries, but overall deployment is progressing at a rapid pace. However, even with the infrastructure in place, the FTTH Council Europe considers that there is still a long way to go to reach a fully digitised society. We strongly believe that to embrace the next digital decade and shape Europe’s digital transformation by 2030, take-up is the next challenge.”
