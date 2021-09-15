Starting this month, Kanal D Drama fans in Latin America, the US and Spain will be able to subscribe to the new service and enjoy more than 4,000 hours of their favourite Turkish series on multiple devices without a pay-TV subscription.

The new app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play for mobile devices and tablets and can be streamed via Chromecast. The service will also soon be available on Amazon Fire, Roku, and on Samsung smart TVs.

Patrick Rivet, CEO of Thema America, said: “We’re very excited about this new digital mobile viewing option for Kanal D Drama’s brand. This streaming service has come to the Americas as a result of the excellent relations we’ve built in the region all these years, where we already have millions of followers, an audience that recognises Kanal D Drama as the only home for Turkish premieres and premium dramas. This streaming option for Kanal D Drama comes at the right time and promises to become the main entertainment alternative for the Spanish-speaking audiences.”