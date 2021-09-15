With MAZ, Zype adds no-code OTT TV and mobile app automation to help enterprise video publishers create streaming experiences. The combination of the companies brings Zype to more than 80 employees on four continents. The company now supports over 900 video apps and playout channels available to over 2 billion people worldwide.

Ed Laczynski, CEO of Zype, said: “Streaming video content is now essential for enterprises to engage audiences anywhere, any time and on any device. Adding MAZ’s best-in-breed TV and mobile app publishing and automation will help enterprise video publishers design cross-platform apps from a single configuration. Our research shows that 92% of organisations underestimate the amount of manual work required to create and manage video products, and we are excited to add these capabilities to better connect the world’s streaming video and viewers.”

With MAZ, Zype now supports automated app publishing across all major mobile, tablet, connected TV, web browsers, and gaming console devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Tizen, Vizio, LG, Android TV, and Xbox.

MAZ Systems CEO Shikha Arora said: “Our philosophy for the acquisition was to extend our capabilities beyond the OTT apps and mobile space, providing a deeper and more robust set of solutions to both MAZ and Zype’s customers, and most importantly to invest in innovation in the video ecosystem with a larger team of engineers, product, and sales experts who share a common set of values and goals.”

Arora will join the Zype leadership team and continue leading the MAZ group and help Zype's innovation strategy going forward.