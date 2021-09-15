Following what it says is strong performances across its linear cable network, digital and social media channels, millennial-focused global channel and content producer Insight TV has recommissioned second seasons of two unscripted shows, A Simple Path and The Flying Kestrel.
In the former, and in collaboration with Vans Shoes, professional skateboarder, artist and LGBT+ activist Yann Horowitz returns to more global skating communities, immersing himself in the local skateboarding ‘do-it-yourself’ lifestyle. The second series will be 5 x 30’ and is produced by London-based Save Your Day Films. Executive producers are Insight TV vice president, content and channels Arun Maljaars and Stephen Friedman for Save Your Day Films.
Also making a return to Insight TV is The Flying Kestrel (pictured), which follows the epic journey of Nigel McNally CEO of the Kestrel Brewing Co, his son Joel and the Webster Race Engineering team, as they discover and daringly transform a dilapidated 1930s Riley Kestrel classic car, into a machine capable of challenging multiple world land speed records. The Flying Kestrel: Return of the Riley will return as a series of six short form films and a 1 x 60’ feature documentary and is produced by Spark Content and Kestrel Beer.
Both series will be broadcast across Insight TV’s linear and digital networks to over 315 million homes around the world.
“We’re delighted to be returning to these two series on Insight TV,” commented Maljaars. “Both A Simple Path and The Flying Kestrel have proved popular not only with our viewers but also with our brand partners and we’re looking forward to the next instalments in these very different shows.”
