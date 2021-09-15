In what is a clear indication of a growing trend in the broadcast industry, leading satellite operator SES has revealed that an increasing number of broadcasters and channel operators worldwide are adopting its Cloud Playout service to better manage their linear TV channels and content assets.
With no need for on-premise hardware, SES’s Cloud Playout is designed to provide TV broadcasters and channel operators with the ability to reliably prepare TV content for broadcast in a matter of minutes regardless of where they are since there is. Designed natively in the cloud, the platform uses virtualised hardware with modular design of playout functions - such as archiving, playlist, playback, encoding or graphics –to ensure resiliency and cost-savings for the media customers.
The transition towards cloud-based services means that SES now has more than 60 TV channels from Africa, Europe and Asia-Pacific that have started utilising its cloud playout services since the first quarter of 2021.
“At SES, we believe the cloud can maximise opportunities for growth with an inherently flexible and highly scalable broadcasting solution, enabling our customers to focus on attracting new audiences and create engaging content,” said Yvonne Bertalot, director of broadcasters’ segment market management at SES. “It is therefore rewarding when we see how our customers feel the same as they increasingly adopt our cloud capabilities to expand their offerings.”
SES noted that one current key market for the service was Ethiopia where an increasing number of broadcasters on Ethiosat, Ethiopia’s first-ever dedicated free-to-air (FTA) TV platform, have moved to SES’s Cloud Playout service to manage better their linear TV channels and content assets flexibly and cost-effectively.
Commenting on what cloud technology is doing for the company, Engidawork Gebeyehu at Yegna TV, said, “With a focus on local, in-country content, the Ethiopian TV market has been expanding significantly in the last years with TV playing an integral part of people’s lives – ranging from entertainment to education – especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. With SES, we are able to respond to viewer demand and bring content to their homes faster and more flexibly than ever before via the cloud, meeting viewer demand for more local content. Using the cloud playout services also means that we are no longer restricted by hardware constraints and can get a channel ready for distribution much faster than before.”
