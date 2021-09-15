In a eagerly-awaited and long-expected redesign both inside and out of its flagship handset, as well as its core tablet, Apple has launched the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and has rolled out a new iPad.

Both models have an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive.

The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also include 5G with more bands for better coverage, big improvements to battery life, new storage capacity of 1TB, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, which Apple says is tougher than any smartphone glass.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in four stunning finishes, including Graphite, Gold, Silver, and the all-new Sierra Blue. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 17, with availability beginning Friday, September 24.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, commented: “iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone line-up ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible.

“The new pro camera system offers even more pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video. The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is our best display ever; it intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offers fantastic graphics performance, and is perfect for any viewing experience.”

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Customers can get iPhone 13 Pro for £39.54 a month for 24 months or £949 before trade-in, and iPhone 13 Pro Max for £43.70 a month for 24 months or £1,049 before trade-in from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations.

Apple has also introduced its new iPad (9th generation), featuring the A13 Bionic chip, which adds performance and capability while retaining its all-day battery life.

Starting at £319, the new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, the intuitive iPadOS 15, and twice the storage of the previous generation. The new iPad is available to order from 24 September.

Greg Joswiak said: “iPad has never been more essential for working, learning, and communicating, and we’re excited to bring one of the biggest updates ever to our most popular iPad. With the powerful A13 Bionic, more engaging video calls with Centre Stage, and double the storage, the new iPad delivers advanced capabilities, versatility, and simplicity at an incredible value.”