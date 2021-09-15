In a coup for the leading Australian independent production company and its subsidiary, WTFN has secured multiple re-commissions from the 9Network while its wholly owned distribution company Fred Media has notched international sales.
With long-standing broadcaster partner 9Network, WTFN has new orders totally 45 hours, comprising series four of Paramedics (pictured), series three of Emergency, as well as series 11 of Bondi Vet and the recently confirmed second series of hit lifestyle title Space Invaders.
Paramedics and Emergency – both 10 x 60’ – are dramatic obs-doc series that follow real-life medical teams. Paramedics tracks the work of Australia’s ambulance service, giving unprecedented insight into the daily lives of these emergency service heroes. Emergency, filmed with access to emergency room teams in The Royal Melbourne, one of Australia’s biggest and busiest emergency hospitals, reveals each step of a patient’s journey, from the moment they’re rushed into hospital, and conveys accounts from doctors and nurses as they fight to save patients suffering life-threatening injuries.
Completing the sales are Bondi Vet 11 (15 x 60’) which will continue to tap into a range of veterinary practices across Australia to reveal stories of vets, pets and their owners; and Space Invaders 2, (10 x 60’) a mix of de-cluttering, renovation and transformation, will raise the bar for the new season, just about to go into production, by taking on even bigger challenges than before.
“Hamish Turner and the team at 9Network have made an incredible commitment to WTFN in recent years and we are naturally delighted that this partnership will continue with new seasons for each of these shows,” commented Steve Oemcke, WTFN’s creative director and co-founder.
For its part, Fred Media has also announced recent international sales for Paramedics, Emergency, Bondi Vet and Space Invaders. Paramedics series 3 has now been acquired by Sky in the UK, TVNZ and TV3 in Latvia while Emergency series 2 has been licensed to Discovery in both the UK and New Zealand, SBS in Belgium, Amberwood in Malaysia, Cineplex in Thailand and TV3 in Latvia. For Bondi Vet, series 9-10 have recently been acquired by Nat Geo Wild in the US, where it will be retitled as Vets on the Beach. Meanwhile, series 10 has been licensed to both Blue Ant and TVA in Canada, First HDTV in Russia, Discovery in New Zealand and iPrima in the Czech Republic.
Following the earlier announcement of format deals and initial sales for the first series of Space Invaders, Canal + in Poland, Fox Life in Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bosnia, Albania and Montenegro, Home Channel in South Africa, The Design Channel by Imagine Media Kids in Israel and TV 2 in Denmark can now be added to its roster of international broadcasters.
Paramedics and Emergency – both 10 x 60’ – are dramatic obs-doc series that follow real-life medical teams. Paramedics tracks the work of Australia’s ambulance service, giving unprecedented insight into the daily lives of these emergency service heroes. Emergency, filmed with access to emergency room teams in The Royal Melbourne, one of Australia’s biggest and busiest emergency hospitals, reveals each step of a patient’s journey, from the moment they’re rushed into hospital, and conveys accounts from doctors and nurses as they fight to save patients suffering life-threatening injuries.
Completing the sales are Bondi Vet 11 (15 x 60’) which will continue to tap into a range of veterinary practices across Australia to reveal stories of vets, pets and their owners; and Space Invaders 2, (10 x 60’) a mix of de-cluttering, renovation and transformation, will raise the bar for the new season, just about to go into production, by taking on even bigger challenges than before.
“Hamish Turner and the team at 9Network have made an incredible commitment to WTFN in recent years and we are naturally delighted that this partnership will continue with new seasons for each of these shows,” commented Steve Oemcke, WTFN’s creative director and co-founder.
For its part, Fred Media has also announced recent international sales for Paramedics, Emergency, Bondi Vet and Space Invaders. Paramedics series 3 has now been acquired by Sky in the UK, TVNZ and TV3 in Latvia while Emergency series 2 has been licensed to Discovery in both the UK and New Zealand, SBS in Belgium, Amberwood in Malaysia, Cineplex in Thailand and TV3 in Latvia. For Bondi Vet, series 9-10 have recently been acquired by Nat Geo Wild in the US, where it will be retitled as Vets on the Beach. Meanwhile, series 10 has been licensed to both Blue Ant and TVA in Canada, First HDTV in Russia, Discovery in New Zealand and iPrima in the Czech Republic.
Following the earlier announcement of format deals and initial sales for the first series of Space Invaders, Canal + in Poland, Fox Life in Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bosnia, Albania and Montenegro, Home Channel in South Africa, The Design Channel by Imagine Media Kids in Israel and TV 2 in Denmark can now be added to its roster of international broadcasters.