Zixi has entered a partnership with Ad Insertion Platform (AIP), provider of ad insertion solutions for broadcast and OTT environments with the DAIConnect SSAI platform, allowing content providers different ways to monetise live channels.

DAIConnect allows one-to-one replacements of ad breaks for live streams as well as one-to-one insertions of ad breaks for on-demand content, allowing the manipulation of the stream manifest without altering customers’ video content, and is composed of multiple modules that can be used in combination.

The Ad Break Composer is the core component creating a user targeted Ad Pod; built on editable templates, mixing ads that can come from one or more ad servers or SSPs, and other type of contents like ad bumpers, interstitials, promos and templates catered to customers’ needs.

The AIP Manifest Manipulator inserts the created Ad Pod at the manifest level for each end user, and all ads and content are transcoded on the customer video profiles to avoid poor user experiences. The AIP Optimizer is designed to optimise the value of the ad break inventory, enabling unified header bidding auction by connecting multiple demand sources to retrieve the highest revenue for each opportunity. AIP Insight enables the customer to see and analyse data about ad sales, viewership and performance.

AIP customers can ingest distribution feeds into the Zixi SDVP, control the SCTE-35 markers and use Zixi live transcoding for OTT distribution in HLS or MPEG-DASH, enabling ad insertion and monetisation of feeds.

Combining DAIConnect with the SDVP allows the customer to have an OPEX model subscription that includes additional OTT services to answer broadcasters’ and operators’ needs. With the integration of the SDVP, AIP users can now use Zixi for live transcoding and seamless delivery of broadcast quality content over IP.

Laurent Potesta, CEO Ad Insertion Platform, commented: “The breadth of the features and functionality the SDVP provides allows our mutual customers to realise the best video quality with ultra-low latency. Zixi has over 100,000 global instances, and the integration easily enables ad insertion and monetisation of these feeds.”

Added John Wastcoat, SVP alliances and marketing, Zixi: “DAIConnect is an innovative SSAI platform, allowing content providers different ways to monetise live channels. Our customers are constantly looking for new and unique ways to create revenue streams and this partnership helps them do that.”