In the next stage of its next-generation network roll out, leading UK operator EE has revealed that it is preparing to deploy the next stage of 5G roll out at sites up and down the UK from October.
The move, said the operator, forms part of its commitment to deliver high-performance 5G and it says it will deliver improved indoor 5G performance on the latest 5G-compatible devices.
To enable this, EE will be using new 700MHz 5G spectrum that it acquired in Ofcom’s auction in March. Redditch, Morecambe and Cramlington will be amongst the first UK towns to benefit from the frequency band allowing those in these locations with the latest compatible handsets to get the most from their new smartphones.
“We continue to look for ways to provide our customers with the best 5G service possible,” said EE director of mobile David Salam. “By further enhancing the indoor 5G coverage we provide, we’re helping boost the experience for those with the latest smartphones, allowing them to get the most from them in more places across the UK.”
In August 2021, independent tests on next-generation mobile infrastructures in the UK from RootMetrics rated the EE 5G network as delivering the best experience of any UK operator while only weeks earlier Aa RootMetrics study has found that intensifying competition among the UK’s mobile operators has seen 5G proliferate with EE the standout operator across the UK.
To enable this, EE will be using new 700MHz 5G spectrum that it acquired in Ofcom’s auction in March. Redditch, Morecambe and Cramlington will be amongst the first UK towns to benefit from the frequency band allowing those in these locations with the latest compatible handsets to get the most from their new smartphones.
“We continue to look for ways to provide our customers with the best 5G service possible,” said EE director of mobile David Salam. “By further enhancing the indoor 5G coverage we provide, we’re helping boost the experience for those with the latest smartphones, allowing them to get the most from them in more places across the UK.”
In August 2021, independent tests on next-generation mobile infrastructures in the UK from RootMetrics rated the EE 5G network as delivering the best experience of any UK operator while only weeks earlier Aa RootMetrics study has found that intensifying competition among the UK’s mobile operators has seen 5G proliferate with EE the standout operator across the UK.