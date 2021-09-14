Consumer data from analyst Parks Associates has revealed the grip that the so called Big 3 SVOD services have in the US, revealing at 54% of broadband households now combine one of Netflix, Amazon and/or Hulu with at least one other subscription OTT service.
The survey also found that currently, 82% of US broadband households subscribe to an OTT service, and OTT service stacking has grown exponentially as new services such as Paramount+ emerge with low price points. The analyst noted that as cord-cutters migrate away from traditional pay-TV, they are seeking service offerings that more closely meet their video content needs, with the added value of lower cost and flexible use cases. Parks noted cord-cutters used to spend $117 per month on pay-TV services and are now paying $85 per month for OTT services.
“It’s a crowded market, and households continue to diversify their subscriptions,” remarked Parks Associates president Elizabeth Parks. “Delivering relevant content with excellent personalised experiences is a key focal point to stay competitive.”
“Subscription fatigue and ad intolerance are pervasive in the streaming industry, and consumers are becoming more selective about where they spend their time and money,” added Lexie Knauer, senior product marketing manager, Brightcove. “It’s important for streaming services to go to market with a strong acquisition strategy to clearly promote the value of their content across the right channels and ultimately capture their target audience.”
