Continuing to provide content licensing and processing, premium content services and media technology solutions provider Vubiquity has inked a multi-year extension renewal agreement with leading Mexican cable TV operator izzi.
Part of Televisa’s portfolio of telecom services, the izzitv service offers access to both live and on-demand viewing. The VOD elements incudes the company’s blim streaming platform and content from FOX+, HBO, Golden Premier and over 30 international channels.
Vubiquity holds relationships with global content creators and distributors and will bring to izzitv latest release content from major studios, leading independents, library classics and a host of genre-based categories to provide viewers with content choices from the izzitv service. As part of the agreement, Vubiquity will offer a suite of content acquisition, curation and content management services to support the platform.
“We’re very pleased to continue our relationship with izzi as it continues to innovate and provide its customers with diverse entertainment offerings,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology, Amdocs. “Through our combined effort, we can ensure an ongoing variety of entertainment options for consumers in the region.”
