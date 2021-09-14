Giving a significant boost to the entertainment options of the Atlantic island operator, Cape Verde telco Unitel T+ is making available to its customers in a broad selection of channels from SPI International.
The channels included in the deal are: curated arthouse movie channel FilmBox Arthouse, which brings world cinema classics from directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others to cinema lovers; Gametoon which is dedicated to gaming content created by true gaming and esports enthusiasts; FightBox broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage from all over the world; Fast&FunBox offers action-packed programming dedicated to adrenaline sports; FashionBox which provides content on fashion trends and all things style; and 360 TuneBox which presents new music from emerging artists.
The channels will be offered to Unitel T+ subscribers in two different packages as part of its Casa+ TV offer. “Unitel's proposal is to revolutionise the concept of television in Cape Verde,” said Unitel T+ marketing director Ércia Paim. “With many features and multiscreen, CASA+ TV is the greatest gamble of this telecommunications operator.”
“We are delighted to collaborate with a partner such as Unitel T+ who value providing their customers with strong content that caters to a variety of tastes and needs,” added Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International. “The bouquet of channels included in the deal delivers hundreds of hours of entertaining content that will appeal to movie lovers, gamers, fashion, music, adrenaline and MMA sports enthusiasts.”
The channels will be offered to Unitel T+ subscribers in two different packages as part of its Casa+ TV offer. “Unitel's proposal is to revolutionise the concept of television in Cape Verde,” said Unitel T+ marketing director Ércia Paim. “With many features and multiscreen, CASA+ TV is the greatest gamble of this telecommunications operator.”
“We are delighted to collaborate with a partner such as Unitel T+ who value providing their customers with strong content that caters to a variety of tastes and needs,” added Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International. “The bouquet of channels included in the deal delivers hundreds of hours of entertaining content that will appeal to movie lovers, gamers, fashion, music, adrenaline and MMA sports enthusiasts.”