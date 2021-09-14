From his Midwest base in Indiana, Jentz will spearhead 3SS’s commercial growth strategy in the US, Canada and across Latin America. Jentz brings a wealth of experience to 3SS, most recently serving as vice president, Video Product Unit at Technicolor.

“I am thrilled to join 3SS at such an exciting time,” said Jentz. “There is real momentum happening at 3SS, and it’s plain to see that the company’s engineering and technology, situated at the heart of the 3READY Entertainment Ecosystem, are increasingly regarded as the best foundation on which to build next-gen TV experiences which people love.

“Supporting operators is front and centre of 3SS’s business strategy, and we eagerly look forward to empowering more service providers across the Americas region with the means to deliver advanced, world-class entertainment UX to consumers,” Jentz added.

Said Kai-Christian Borchers, managing director of 3SS: “We heartily welcome Brian as the newest member of the 3SS team. We’ve achieved some great milestones in recent years; we’re confident that with Brian coming aboard to drive our Americas strategy, there are further great things to come, and more people will get to enjoy next-level entertainment UX.”