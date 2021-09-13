In addition, Fuse has announced a deal with Afro-Latina musician, entrepreneur author and activist Amara La Negra; the first show to debut as part of the deal, Don’t Cancel Me With Amara La Negra, will premiere on 1 December 1 on Fuse+ and Fuse.

Don't Cancel Me With Amara La Negra follows La Negra as she ventures into the streets of Miami to have honest conversations about immigration, colorism, body image, LGBTQIA+ rights and more.

Fuse Media CEO Miguel “Mike” Roggero said: “Amara La Negra perfectly captures our brand’s point of view with her singular vision that thoughtfully pushes boundaries and challenges the norms of what’s expected. Her contributions are important to the Fuse family and Don't Cancel Me will be a defining part of the future of Fuse+.”

Fuse+ will launch with more than 500 hours of original programming, including Shine True, in which mentors and role models help a non-binary or trans person explore their inner identity and passions; Made From Scratch, the “not-really-a-cooking-show” that serves up a candid look into the lives of various artists as they prepare their most-loved childhood dishes; Sex Sells, which celebrates sex-focused businesses from a female perspective; The Canvas: Los Angeles – a look into the unconventional journeys of some of LA’s most enigmatic visual artists; Fuse Films: The MisEducation of Bindu, which follows a bullied Indian teen who forges her mother’s signature to test out of high school; and Fuse Films: Sam & Mattie Make a Zombie Movie, featuring two best friends with Down’s syndrome who rally an entire town to help them make a zombie film.

In addition to previously announced availability on Apple TV and Fire TV, Fuse+ is now also available on Roku, iOS and Android.