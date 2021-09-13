A newly enhanced Popcornflix app, launched by Crackle Plus, is now running on a streaming and integrated advertising platform built and powered by SeaChange International.

SeaChange’s OTT StreamVid streaming platform has provided Popcornflix with a new branded look, feel and improved user experience. Popcornflix is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and the web with additional platforms to follow.

The advertising supported service provides consumers with free access to a wide range of content including feature action, adventure, crime, martial arts, westerns, sci-fi, horror, military, automotive and sports programming. The app also offers studio films, original and exclusive content, as well as classic TV series.

A critical upgrade was the integration of SeaChange’s advanced advertising management software with server-side advertising (SSAI). The system fosters Popcornflix’s relationship with supply- and demand-side platforms for seamless programmatic ad sales. With access to its own enriched viewership data, Popcornflix will have increased CPMs while the system’s built-in advanced business rules support better targeting with smart ad campaign management.

Karan Singh, vice-president of product management at Crackle Plus, said: “Partnering with SeaChange has allowed us to elevate the entire Popcornflix user experience. Viewers can now find their favourite action content even faster using the improved search and updated navigation. They helped us to strengthen video playback on all devices while also implementing SSAI to provide a better ad experience. We’re proud of the new apps and look forward to continuing to improve them with the SeaChange team.”

Added Bob Pons, executive chairman, SeaChange International: “Popcornflix is a leader in the advertising video on demand market, providing quality movies and content to consumers. We enjoyed working with its in-house team to supercharge their offering and create an exceptional user experience. And its new StreamVid system is fully scalable so that when Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment decides to expand into international markets, we can make that happen seamlessly.”