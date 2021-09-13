Showing the growing power of the SVOD leader in the film sector, a study from Ampere Analysis has estimated that roughly a quarter of titles released in the last five years expected to achieve long term popularity are Netflix Originals, matching Disney and WarnerMedia in producing valuable longer-term content.
The study used exclusive research to compare content popularity ratings from different distributors and commissioners. Ampere also used its proprietary Critical Rating framework score based on user reviews, and its own Popularity Score based on volume of interest, website traffic and box office income.
The bottom line was that the leading content streamer has more hits than any other platform. Netflix’s Originals account for more titles in the 20 most popular titles each month, more than those of any other streaming platform and have consistently accounted for at least 31% of the most popular titles since 2019. The streamer’s ability to create hit content—especially TV shows, which make up 79% of Netflix top placements—was seen an effective substitute for legacy franchises.
Looking at the drivers for this surge in popularity, Ampere noted that Netflix has aggressively ramping up its Originals content production since 2015, rising from 124 titles to over 2,000 as of 2020. Netflix has joined media giants Disney and WarnerMedia in creating content that will last. The analyst predicted that the streamer’s series The Crown and Stranger Things will likely stand the test of time alongside many individual titles from Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars universes and from WarnerMedia’s DC and Harry Potter stables.
Competition in the SVOD market has intensified with studio-backed new entrants producing their own Originals (a number of which are based on existing, popular IP) and reclaiming titles licensed to Netflix for their own platforms,” commented Ampere analyst Rahul Patel. “But as the dominant commissioner of popular SVOD Originals and with an increasingly large release slate, Netflix has established a production brand to an extent unrivalled by any other SVOD platform.”
