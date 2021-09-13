 Timeline Television reveals new broadcast centre | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Addressing what it says is a need to meet ever-increasing client demand for large-scale productions, studio shows and remote productions, and acquire a space that allows creativity to thrive, Timeline Television has launched a new broadcast facility in West London, the Ealing Broadcast Centre (EBC).
Timeline is a market-leading provider of broadcast technology and services. Our portfolio includes remote production, outside broadcasts, RF and satellite, studios, post-production managed services and system integration. It works with brands such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and BT Sport.

Launched in August 2021, the Ealing Broadcast Centre is the latest in Timeline’s expansion, the facility is being built to satisfy the ever-increasing demand for remote production, with the facility’s first show being Channel 4 and Whisper’s live coverage of the Paralympics.

The new 900sqm broadcast facility is set over three floors and includes flexible 2000 sq. ft virtual reality studio with a 4.5m high lighting grid and a fully configured multi-camera VR system using Unreal Engine and Brainstorm InfinitySet delivered in partnership with virtual studio, sport and events graphics company MOOV.

It also includes the Mo-Sys StarTracker system to enable full 3D VR tracking on all types of cameras; predesigned and customisable high-end VR studio sets; green Cyc for virtual studios or black Cyc for physical sets; a large tier-three data centre; global connectivity to all major hubs including BT Tower, NEP Connect, TATA; satellite downlink capability.

