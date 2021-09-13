As part of its continued expansion of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST), Blue Ant Media has made its HauntTV service available to stream on The Roku Channel free-of-charge.
This latest development in the FAST sector for the global producer, distributor and channel operator, follows several of the company’s channel launches in North America - it is already available on Samsung TV Plus in Canada - and around the globe. HauntTV’s latest rollout grants audiences unlimited access to library of original and acquired paranormal-inspired programming.
Content includes the Paranormal Survivor (50 x 60’; HD; Seasons 1-5), a documentary series whereby survivors of paranormal experiences recount their terrifying and life-changing stories; Ghostly Encounters (83 x 30’; HD; Seasons 1-4) which looks cases of those claiming to have had experienced chilling spectral encounters; My Worst Nightmare (10 x6 0’; HD; Season 1 - pictured) which brings harrowing nocturnal events to life in vivid detail, with cinematic dramatisations, offering true accounts and analysis from paranormal experts.
“We’ve been thrilled with the rapid growth of our existing FAST channels in multiple markets around the globe,” commented Jamie Schouela, president, global channels and media, Blue Ant Media. “We’re excited to expand HauntTV’s reach into the US, bringing a curated slate of must-have paranormal series that we know superfans will be obsessed with.”
