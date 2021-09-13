Leading US video-on-demand (VOD) discovery, live distribution platform Glewed TV has inked a new distribution partnership with food television channel Gusto TV in the US.
Glewed TV was founded by creators and technologists that have launched multiple streaming channels over the past five years. The company sees itself as a provider of original and professionally produced premium on-demand content that is “unique, engaging, immediate and convenient”. Main categories for its content library – which currently totals over 10,000 hours - include food, children, sports, DIY, educational, documentaries, animals/wildlife, travel, comedy, product reviews and films. The service is available via Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, computer and other OTT video streaming devices.
"We are extremely thrilled about our partnership with Gusto TV,” remarked Glewed TV chief marketing officer Dean Marco. “Gusto TV brings refreshing, engaging, and ‘delicious’ content to the Glewed TV platform, and we couldn't be more excited to showcase this for the world to see.”
As it announced the deal, Gusto TV said it would launch a full plate of content this week on the free ad-supported app that offers thousands of hours of TV shows, movies, and documentaries. “Gusto TV is always looking to deliver world-class premium programming to new audiences and we are excited to share our slate of compelling culinary series with Glewed TV audiences," added Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media.
