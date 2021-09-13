Mobile broadband solutions provider National Broadband has announced plans to take on the UK’s cable and fibre providers with a 5G-based gigabit-capable home broadband offer.





The 5G mobile service will launch in over 100 cities and towns across the UK including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Cardiff, Glasgow and Belfast. It will cost home users £39.99 per month for a 12-month contract, along with an upfront fee of £399 for the router. The new service offers a primary broadband connection for any property withing a 5G coverage zone and is to be marketed an ultrafast and reliable alternative to fibre for anyone who is frustrated by the broadband on offer in their town or city , either due to congestion, a lack of speed or because they are stuck with an outdated ADSL connection.National Broadband guarantees that the average property will see download speeds in excess of 100Mbps which it says comfortably beats the UK’s average fibre broadband speed. It describes its new offer as perfect for streamers and that at a speed of 100Mbps, the service is said to be able to download a 4GB file, the average size of a long film in HD resolution, in just over 5 minutes, ensuring no one is left waiting to enjoy the benefits of the internet.“We’re thrilled to be providing homes and businesses with a connection that rivals the best that standard fibre can offer,” said National Broadband director David Hennell commenting on the launch. “Our 5G-based broadband is the perfect choice for anyone who hates the sight of the buffering wheel - with our download speeds, you’ll never be left waiting for your favourite show to start or have your video freeze mid-call.”The 5G mobile service will launch in over 100 cities and towns across the UK including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Cardiff, Glasgow and Belfast. It will cost home users £39.99 per month for a 12-month contract, along with an upfront fee of £399 for the router.