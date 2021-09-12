 La Voz Argentina final hits the high notes | Ratings/Measurement | News | Rapid TV News
Telefe has aired the final of La Voz Argentina (The Voice) to record viewing numbers. The talent show led the FTA television audience with an average 73.09% share and 24.01 rating points, and a peak of 84.21% share and 26.26 points.
La voz argentina 13 Sep 2021

Additionally, this season of La Voz Argentina was number 1 in its time slot every day of its run, with an average 67.94% share and 20.27 rating points.

La Voz Argentina, the ITV Studios Global Entertainment format, featured host Marley and music guests Ricardo Montaner, Soledad Pastorutti, Mau y Ricky and Lali as Coaches.

Francisco Benítez from Team Soledad was declared the winner and awarded a $1,500,000 prize. Second place was given to Luz Gaggi from Team Mau y Ricky, with $500.000, while third place went to Nicolás Olmedofrom Team Lali with $300,000 and Ezequiel Pedraza from Team Montaner took fourth place with a $200.000 prize.

