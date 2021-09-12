 Tubi launches DUST channel with 30 sci-fi titles | VOD | News | Rapid TV News
FOX’s free advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming service Tubi has launched DUST, a channel featuring full-length and short form originals, from Gunpowder & Sky’s leading sci-fi label.
DUST offers a selection of comedies, dystopian thrillers and striking visions of the future from Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi DUST collection. Titles include 14 Minutes From Earth, Dr Megavolt: From Geek to Superhero, Glimpse, Other Space, The Reconstruction of William Zero, Bad Tech, Double Trouble, Heroes, Good Guy Vampires and Teenage Turmoil.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Comcast X1, Cox Contour, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

