 Prime acquires catalogue of cinema documentaries | Deals | News | Rapid TV News
Details

In a move that the Paris-based distributor reinforces its catalogue of cinema-related programme, Prime Entertainment Group has acquired a range of what it regards as high-profile cinema documentaries.
Prime Ent 13 Sep 2021

Making the announcement just prior to the MIPCOM marketplace, Prime has extended its offer with exclusive films such as Monsters, The Enemy Within looking at the symbolic of the monster in the cinema, and illustrated by the testimonies of Joe Dante and John Carpenter; Jiri Trnka, A Long Lost Friend, portraying the master of Czech animation; A Very Animated War, unveiling the methods used in the USSR and the US during the Cold War, to shape children's imagination through animation.
To round off the premium content line-up, Prime has also presented in presale the last documentary of the renowned Kuperberg sisters. The doc chronicles the life of Dorothy Arzner, the only woman director at a major Hollywood studio in the 1930s and 1940s.

Prime is also representing and offering to its international clients more prestigious Kuperberg’s documentaries, reflecting what it says is the unique talent of the sisters to portrait the silver screen stories.

“With these acquisitions, Prime consolidates the status of Europe's leading producer and distributor of cinema-related programmes,” commented Alexandra Marguerite,Prime’s head of sales. “We are delighted to expand our offer with these high-quality programmes and excited to present them to our long-time clients and to new partners at upcoming events.”

