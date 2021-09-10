eCommerce giant Amazon has announced an all-new line-up of Fire TV devices with its first-ever Amazon-built smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series smart TVs, and the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Said Daniel Rausch, vice-president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services: “We’ve reimagined what a TV can do by building it with two of our most popular experiences at the core: the intelligent always-available power of far-field Alexa, and Fire TV’s content-forward approach to entertainment. Our new Fire TV Omni Series smart TVs, with hands-free access to Alexa, make controlling your TV faster, simpler, and more natural.”

The Fire TV Omni Series delivers powerful smart home controls, and far-field voice controls so users can talk to Alexa from across the room. It is available in 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, and 75” model sizes, with 4K Ultra HD (UHD) resolution, as well as support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. The 65” and 75” models feature a slim bezel that blends seamlessly into home décor and added support for Dolby Vision.

The Fire TV Omni Series integrates the Fire TV experience and far-field voice technology directly into the TV, providing an all-in-one entertainment device for streaming, cable TV, music and gaming. Hands-free Alexa voice controls are always available whether the TV is on or off or when using an HDMI input.

Other Fire TV Omni Series features include Live View Picture-in-Picture, which allows users to check their smart cameras without interrupting TV viewing, and shows the Ring video doorbell view when someone is at the door. Later this year, the all-new smart home dashboard will allow users to view and control connected devices throughout the home.

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series of 4K smart TVs combines 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG. The line-up includes 43”, 50”, and 55” model sizes, and features a fully-integrated Fire TV experience. The Fire TV 4-Series supports many of the same Alexa experiences as the Fire TV Omni Series, which users can access by using the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a 4K Ultra HD streaming media player with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6 support. It includes many of the new Alexa voice features, 40% more power than the Fire TV Stick 4K, a new quad-core 1.8GHz processer, and 2GB of RAM, so apps start faster and navigation is more fluid.

Fire TV 4K Max supports 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote and is Amazon’s first streaming stick to offer Live View Picture-in-Picture. Like the Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series, Alexa Home Theater is enabled.