Hot on the heels of its latest X Prix in Greenland, the Extreme E electric SUV racing series has officially confirmed today that Kazakhstan’s premier sporting TV station, Insport, is broadcasting all of its 2021events live as well as race highlights on its pay-to-view channel.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
The series Extreme E has already completed three of its five X Prix in its inaugural season – the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal in addition to Greenland. The first two events have been hits on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
Kazakhstan, like many parts of the world, has its own environmental issues, including the need to improve energy efficiency and address air, soil, and water pollution, much of which is now being helped by the nation’s increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). In the first half of 2020, Kazakhstan’s auto-industry, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, showed a significant upward trend in new EV vehicle sales with a 60% share of the domestic market shunning fossil-fuelled motors in favour of electric mobility. In line with this, Kazakhstan continues to improve its EV infrastructure as well as introducing measures to make the use of green cars generally more appealing. As of today, there are now 50 charging points in the capital, Nur-Sultan alone.
Coverage will be broadcast in Kazak and Russian an audiences in the region will be able to watch Extreme E’s full season coverage on its digital platform, www.insporttv.kz
“Insport is well-known as one of Kazakhstan’s top sporting channels so we are delighted that it will be broadcasting Extreme E’s exciting racing concept as well as airing the vital environmental cause behind the series,” commented Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “Kazakhstan’s concerns about the detrimental effects of carbon emissions are clearly demonstrated by the increasing popularity of electric vehicle usage amongst the population which is great to see. As electrification is one of Extreme E’s key pillars, we are really pleased to be bringing our unique and thrilling racing package to audiences here. I’m more than confident that viewers will fully engage not only with the racing but with the wider storytelling around electrification and the need for us all to take care of our planet.”
“Cooperation with the new racing series Extreme E is a new experience for us and is especially valuable because it is not just a sports competition, but also an attempt through sports to convey to fans the importance of solving environmental problems all over the world, and I hope in Kazakhstan,” added Insport and Inhockey director of TV channels Iliya Pustogachev. “Extreme E is a top-class organisation and a thrilling sight to behold, with experienced racers geographically spanning exceptional locations on our planet…We are glad that by starting a cooperation with Extreme E, together we can make our feasible contribution to promoting the ideas of environmental development in Kazakhstan.”
