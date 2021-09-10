Launched in 2010 in France, the TV channel MCS Extreme quickly became a reference in extreme sports before being integrated into the SFR Sport and RMC Sport packages. The channel is now launching an OTT version available on all screens. The platform offers more than 600 hours of programs, reports, documentaries, shows and podcasts on-demand, as well as exclusive live events including FISE, X Games, Nitro Rallycross Utah and Street League Skateboarding.

OKAST provides the entire technological stack of the platform: from the streaming solution for VOD and live streaming of sports events, to the design of the platform and mobile and TV applications, including the complete management of payment systems and business management tools.

Anatole Begouen, CEO of MCS, commented: “The group's strategy being to develop and publish sports streaming platforms (on-demand and lives) on all screens, we had to rely on a partner capable of reactivity and flexibility to adapt to our constraints in record time while anticipating the market's evolutions.”

Added Cédric Monnier, CEO of OKAST: “We are honoured by the trust MCS Extreme has placed in us for its new launch. A lot of lives, replays, a nice catalogue, all in multiscreen, a very nice offer that will undoubtedly find its audience. All our team is mobilised to accompany MCS in its future developments in the sports industry.”