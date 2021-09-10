In what is being described as an historic milestone marking the ubiquity of the open source protocol, Google Cloud has joined the SRT Alliance, a collaborative community of over 500 product, service, and solution providers supporting the adoption of the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) open-source video streaming protocol.
Originally developed and pioneered by mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions provider Haivision, SRT enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low latency video across the public internet. Haivision made the SRT protocol and supporting technology stack open source in 2017 and formed the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Since then it has been adopted by major streaming services, cloud platforms, and broadcast solution providers.
Google Cloud support for SRT is seen as helping media companies better contribute secure, reliable video streams to Google native cloud services for global collaboration, production, and distribution."[We are] is committed to helping media organizations around the world transform their audience experiences," said Anil Jain, managing director of media and entertainment industry solutions at Google Cloud. "We are delivering on that commitment by innovating alongside partners like Haivision and the SRT Alliance and helping drive the adoption of new technologies such as the SRT protocol supports our continuously expanding portfolio of solutions for the media and entertainment industry."
“Google Cloud joining the SRT Alliance and supporting SRT is an important milestone in our open-source initiative, now with every major cloud platform endorsing the standard,” added Haivision president, chief executive officer, and chairman Mirko Wicha. “Haivision’s team of SRT developers collaborates with engineers from the most progressive organizations, both within the open-source community and within standards organisations, to better the technology stack and expand its application areas. Together, with Google Cloud, we’re thrilled to advance our commitment to helping overcome the challenges of mission-critical, low latency video streaming.”
Google Cloud support for SRT is seen as helping media companies better contribute secure, reliable video streams to Google native cloud services for global collaboration, production, and distribution."[We are] is committed to helping media organizations around the world transform their audience experiences," said Anil Jain, managing director of media and entertainment industry solutions at Google Cloud. "We are delivering on that commitment by innovating alongside partners like Haivision and the SRT Alliance and helping drive the adoption of new technologies such as the SRT protocol supports our continuously expanding portfolio of solutions for the media and entertainment industry."
“Google Cloud joining the SRT Alliance and supporting SRT is an important milestone in our open-source initiative, now with every major cloud platform endorsing the standard,” added Haivision president, chief executive officer, and chairman Mirko Wicha. “Haivision’s team of SRT developers collaborates with engineers from the most progressive organizations, both within the open-source community and within standards organisations, to better the technology stack and expand its application areas. Together, with Google Cloud, we’re thrilled to advance our commitment to helping overcome the challenges of mission-critical, low latency video streaming.”