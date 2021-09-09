Global media company Viasat World has signed a new deal with its long-standing global content distribution partner ZDF Enterprises to secure rights for 18 factual titles totalling 49 hours to air on the Viasat History or Viasat Nature channels across the Baltics, Scandinavia, CEE and Russia the CIS.
The Viasat History package comprises nine brand-new titles offering 36 hours of content including Forsaken Places (4x50’ - pictured), Planet of Treasures (6x50’), Ancient Apocalypse (6x50’), Myths: The Greatest Mysteries of Humanity seasons 1 and 2 (10x50’), Crime Scene: Antiquity (5x50’) and a returning series, Ancient Superstructures season 2 (3x50’).
Viasat Nature will become home to Africa’s Hunters of the Night (1x50’) and Scandinavia’s Hidden Paradises (1x50’). In addition, ten further library titles have been acquired for Viasat History in Russia and the CIS.
“ZDF Enterprises has long been an important partner of ours as an industry leader in the field of well researched, high quality specialist factual content,” remarked Karin Heijink, SVP content, marketing and products at Viasat World. “Titles like Ancient Apocalypse, Ancient Superstructures and Crime Scene Antiquity are a great fit for Viasat History, helping us to live up to our reputation as the authoritative home for ancient civilisation historical programming within our regions. We look forward to seeing how our audience respond to these new titles.”
Added Ralf Rueckauer, VP ZDFE.unscripted at ZDF Enterprises: “We continue to successfully partner with Viasat World as a leading broadcaster in the CEE region. Its popular factual channels naturally lend themselves to being the home for some of our key titles, and we’re pleased to build further on our relationship with this latest deal.”
