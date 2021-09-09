The latest NPD Subscription Video Track Media Summary has found total streaming hours watched in July 2021 on subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video reached 9.5 billion hours streamed, 3% higher than the previous month.
The survey showed Netflix accounted for more than three-quarters of total hours watched (78%) in July, Hulu contributed 12%, and Amazon Prime Video made up 10%. Due to its primacy in the number of subscribers, Netflix series made up the entirety of the top five titles, led by supernatural drama Manifest along with Netflix originals Virgin River and Sex/Life. Amazon original film The Tomorrow War was the second most-popular movie watched in July.
Drilling down into individual company performance, Netflix hours watched in July by 4.3% month-on-month rose, driven by new season and movie releases. However, year-on-year viewing hours declined by 17% due to higher viewing levels in the pandemic summer of July 2020. The first two seasons of Manifest, which were added to Netflix in June, took the top two spots in July, with 50% of the total hours watched among the top-five properties in the NPD Subscription Video Track ranking.
The report found that streaming hours watched on Hulu in July declined by 2% over the previous month. Hours watched declined by 26%, compared with 2020, due to a significant decrease in film viewing on the service. Viewing hours of the top five movies available on Hulu fell by almost half this month, reaching just 4.2 million hours watched, compared 8 million hours in June. The original Space Jam was the number-one movie watched on Hulu in July, aided by the theatrical and HBO Max release of Space Jam: A New Legacy on 16 July 2021.
By contrast, NPD found that Amazon Prime Video hours watched remained relatively flat, declining by 1%, month-on-month. Two of the top five series were Prime originals, led by the seventh season of the crime drama TV series Bosch which debuted on June 25, 2021. The series began airing in 2014, and the current season is the series finale.
