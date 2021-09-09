A study from Digital TV Research has found that the Asia Pacific region is set to have 698 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) customers by 2026, up from 502 million at the end of 2021.
The Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts report found China is set to provide 354 million SVOD subscriptions in 2026, around half of the region’s total, with India reaching 157 million by this time. However, China’s growth is set to slow. due to new online anti-fan regulations that limit game time for minors and force SVOD platforms to screen fewer reality shows.
In terms of companies shaping the market, the study showed that Disney+ overtook Netflix in subscriber terms in 2020, almost entirely due to its success in India. The study forecasts Disney+ will reach 121 million subscribers by 2026, double its 2021 total.
Of the near 354 million Chinese SVOD subs expected by 2026, Tencent is predicted to be the market leader with 98.7411 million subs followed by iQIYI on 76.8 million; Youku, 48.132 million; Mango, 42.823 million; and Bilibili, 18.049 million.
Across the region, The Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts report noted that by 2026 Amazon Prime Video will likely have 52.642 million subs, edging out Netflix which will have 50.154 million. These players will enjoy a massive leadership gap on the next SVOD companies such as Viu on 8.714 million and Apple TV+ with 5.471 million.
In terms of companies shaping the market, the study showed that Disney+ overtook Netflix in subscriber terms in 2020, almost entirely due to its success in India. The study forecasts Disney+ will reach 121 million subscribers by 2026, double its 2021 total.
Of the near 354 million Chinese SVOD subs expected by 2026, Tencent is predicted to be the market leader with 98.7411 million subs followed by iQIYI on 76.8 million; Youku, 48.132 million; Mango, 42.823 million; and Bilibili, 18.049 million.
Across the region, The Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts report noted that by 2026 Amazon Prime Video will likely have 52.642 million subs, edging out Netflix which will have 50.154 million. These players will enjoy a massive leadership gap on the next SVOD companies such as Viu on 8.714 million and Apple TV+ with 5.471 million.