beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS XTRA have officially launched on YouTube TV as part of the optional Sports Plus add-on package which includes more than 20 networks for $10.99/month.

This latest launch serves as an expansion of beIN SPORTS’ distribution across the US and brings a library of live sports and original programming to the OTT video streaming service. beIN SPORTS’ English-language flagship and ad-supported channels join the growing list of channels on YouTube TV in the US, which reaches more than 3 million subscribers. The channels offer live sports, news, analysis, and highlights that bring viewers closer to the game and will be available via the Sports Plus add-on package.

Antonio Briceño, managing director of beIN SPORTS North America, commented: “beIN SPORTS is continuing its fan focus by expanding distribution to YouTube TV, allowing fans to connect with ease from coast to coast. As the official broadcaster in the US and Canada of Ligue 1 and Coupe de France, the launch of beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS XTRA on YouTube TV comes at an exciting time as subscribers will now be able to witness history in the making with Leo Messi recently joining Paris Saint-Germain.”