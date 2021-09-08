The STBs are based upon Technicolor Connected Home’s JADE platform, which includes Wi-Fi 6 and Android 10 as well as ready to add on accessories such as personal video recorders and far-field voice. As part of this deployment, Technicolor Connected Home will also roll out a software upgrade to enable access to new services for existing customers in TIM’s current installed base.



Technicolor Connected Home says that it has deployed over 10 million Android TV set-top boxes (STBs) worldwide since 2016, more than any other customer premises equipment (CPE) manufacturer in the industry. The new announcement, according to Mercedes Pastor, senior vice president, Eurasia, Technicolor Connected Home, illustrates the importance of the long-standing relationship between Technicolor and TIM, as the two companies work together to provide Italian subscribers with the most sophisticated, intuitive and secure digital experiences.

“The past year and a half has elevated demand for new high-end entertainment experiences in the home," she remarked. "To meet rising consumer expectations, Technicolor Connected Home is leveraging Android TV’s open platform to provide easy access to services offered by a growing array of content and entertainment providers. Moreover, Android TV enables network service providers to aggregate applications and services while providing a unified experience to subscribers.”