HDNet Movies has joined TV streaming platform Philo, bringing its library of blockbusters, classics and more to Philo’s new Movies & More package.

Philo viewers have access to more than 60 channels, including lifestyle and news, pop culture, comedy and premium movie packages available à la carte. Additionally, the platform offers unlimited DVR storage, and the ability to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. Philo viewers can add HDNet Movies for $3 per month.

In September and October, HDNet Movies is presenting a fresh slate of hit titles and themed events including, for September, Vince Vaughn and Don Johnson in the underworld thriller Dragged Across Concrete; Martin Scorsese’s boxing opus Raging Bull, starring Robert De Niro; Sylvester Stallone in Cobra and Cliffhanger; a Remembering 9/11 tribute event, featuring The Great New Wonderful and Seal Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden; baseball comedies Bull Durham and Major League; and a “The A-List” five-pack starring Kevin Costner in The Untouchables, No Way Out, and Silverado (pictured).

In October, HDNet Movies will aim to get into the spirit of the Halloween season with a “Wicked Wednesdays” block featuring Dracula: Dead & Loving It, Dead Ringers, Mother’s Day, and more, airing every week all month long. Other October highlights include Arnold Schwarzenegger in his signature role as The Terminator; Angelina Jolie in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life; John Travolta in the murder mystery Blow Out; and Dan Aykroyd and Chris Farley in the comedy Coneheads.

Mike Keyserling, COO and head of content acquisition at Philo, commented: “We are excited to partner with HDNet Movies to bring more variety to Philo’s robust movie offerings as part of our ‘Movies & More’ package. HDNet Movies’ broad array of incredible films will be a fantastic addition to Philo’s entertainment and lifestyle programming.”

Added Randy Brown, SVP of distribution at HDNet Movies parent company Anthem: “Philo is completely redefining the traditional television experience, creating a platform made by true television connoisseurs for true television connoisseurs. HDNet Movies is proud to join their new movie tier, ‘Movies & More,’ bringing our diverse line-up of popular films, timeless classics, and acclaimed award-winners to their passionate audience. We look forward to showcasing all of these great offerings and many more, when HDNet Movies launches on Philo.”