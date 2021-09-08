In a long-awaited announcement, WarnerMedia has revealed that its HBO Max direct-to-consumer streaming platform will make its European debut on 26 October with Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra.
These initial six territories will be joined in 2022 by 14 additional territories as part of its phased global roll-out. These comprise Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Additional territory launches are also planned for next year.
HBO Max in Europe will offer entertainment from WarnerMedia’s leading content brands, including Warner Bros, HBO, DC and Cartoon Network, as well as award-winning US and international Max Originals, all in one place for the first time in Europe. It will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic, HBO Go and HBO Portugal (billed either directly or via eligible partners).
“This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe,” commented Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. “WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.”
“The unique and exclusive combination of iconic content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, including local productions and more, creates a streaming platform that fans in Europe will love,” added Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA. “We see enormous potential as we roll-out the all-new, supercharged streaming platform across the region.”
