In a deal designed to enable customers of the flat panel display manufacturer to customise their smart TV app portal without the need for and over the air (OTA) upgrade, white-labelled, turnkey smart TV and OTT ecosystem provider NetRange has renewed its technology partnership with KTC.
The NetRange Smart TV App Store solution is designed to provide customers with access to an ecosystem that includes global media content. To meet global consumer demand for easy navigation to premium connected TV content, the App Store combines premium VOD applications, sports content, games, news and linear TV channels through hundreds of apps from over 100 countries.
Facilitated through the NetRange Smart TV App Store, KTC’s app store now offers a customised service without the need for additional support from chipset providers or ODM firmware. The HTML5 cloud-based portal supports automatic software upgrades from the NetRange server-side, meaning no OTA upgrade is required from the mainboard. NetRange assures that its technology will enable KTC and its customers to create significant efficiencies without impacting the quality of service.
“NetRange is the perfect partner for KTC. We share a common belief that the customer should always come first and always be armed with the necessary tools to help differentiate themselves in their local and international markets,” commented KTC product director Lawsen Rao. “Extending our partnership with NetRange was an easy decision as its technology and expertise enable us to support our clients and their needs with confidence. We look forward to opening up even more possibilities to meet the rising demand for customisation at an even more granular level.”
