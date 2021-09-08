Leading MENA entertainment hub OSN has gone live with Think360 from ThinkAnalytics on its streaming service in more than 20 markets, providing subscribers with a personalised user experience in Arabic, including what it says are enhanced recommendations and a sophisticated search engine.
OSN is the home for premium and nowhere-else content in Arabic, English and Filipino. It broadcasts content at the same time as that in the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming. In addition, OSN also provides entertainment content for devices such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones via its online and mobile app entertainment platform, offering movies and series on the go. It is also the exclusive distributor of The Walt Disney Company’s new Disney+ Originals in the Middle East region, across both its box and streaming services. OSN describes its strength as range of exclusive programming and entertainment led by its long-term partnerships with studio majors including Disney, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, Paramount, MGM and Sony.
OSN is using Think360 with a fully managed service from ThinkAnalytics running on AWS for the revamped streaming service. The leading entertainment hub is said to have chosen Think360 because of its breadth of personalisation capabilities, support for multiple languages including Arabic for search, recommendations and content intelligence, plus speed to market.
Importantly, OSN wanted a trusted partner with the expertise and experience to deploy on a tight timeline without compromising the quality of the solution for the end user experience. The provider is using the latest cloud-native version of the Think360 content discovery platform, as well as Think360’s ThinkComposer UX engine and editorial campaign management with ThinkEditorial.
ThinkAnalytics says Think360 was also a critical part of OSN’s digital transformation which included a complete technology overhaul and rebranding of its streaming platform for both VOD and linear content to deliver an entirely new user experience designed to increase multiscreen engagement and boost user satisfaction and loyalty.
With the new updates to the app, ThinkAnalytics says OSN Streaming has a better user experience underpinned by machine learning and artificial intelligence that works seamlessly on any connected device. It includes new features such as multiple profiles for friends and family, children’s profiles with parental control, and improved search and discovery.
“From the outset, our focus has always been on creating the most comprehensive and engaging entertainment experience for our growing number of subscribers,” explained OSN chief technology officer Peter Riz. “To do so, we needed a partner who could deliver a personalised user experience at scale that would also work across multiple languages. The ThinkAnalytics team delivered on this promise, helping us go live in record time and without disrupting users’ experience.”
