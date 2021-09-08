Acquiring two of the production company’s most high-profile new series to lead a new autumn slate, Fred Media has struck a new partnership deal with ITV Studios Australia (ITVSA).
The series - Inside Central Station: Australia’s Busiest Railway, which will premiere on SBS on 12th September, and Australia Behind Bars, commissioned by Nine Network - will now spearhead Fred Media’s autumn launch slate, joining new titles from parent company WTFN as well as Stripe Studios, Tastemade, MWC Productions, CheekyMac Productions and Haciyatmaz Films.
Inside Central Station: Australia's Busiest Railway (10 x 60’- pictured) is an immersive observational documentary series that tracks the daily behind-the-scenes challenges in the operation of Sydney Trains. For the first time, cameras have been allowed inside the 2000 trains and 175 stations in the network, plus ITVSA secured access to all footage caught on the 12,000 CCTV cameras the company operates. Stories are told through the eyes of the staff, from trainee drivers at the control of their first train to station staff dealing with dangerous and volatile passengers.
Australia Behind Bars (8 x 60’), dubbed ‘the real Wentworth’, sees cameras go behind the walls and razor wire to reveal what really goes on in three of the country’s toughest prisons. An Australian television first, the series boasts unprecedented access to prison officers and inmates – both male and female - and will bring incredible, eye-opening moments to the screen, as never before.
“We are very excited to be partnering with ITV Studios Australia to launch these two big new series,” commented Fred Media’s general manager Roger Vanderspikken. “Both titles were made with incredible access, skilful storytelling, and great production values. They reveal new facets about life in Australia and I am confident they will have great appeal to international broadcasters as we formally launch them to the market this autumn.”
Added ITV Studios Australia CEO David Mott: “We are delighted to partner with Fred on these new titles. Both Inside Central Station: Australia's Busiest Railway and Australia Behind Bars have been real passion projects for our business and, while uniquely Australian, the themes and stories they convey are universal. I am delighted for them now to be starting their journey around the globe.”
The new Fred slate also sees the formal launch of Sydney Harbour Force (10 x 60), the now completed observational documentary series produced by WTFN for Discovery UK, Australia and New Zealand. It follows the struggles and triumphs of the dedicated team of men and women who control every aspect of the iconic Sydney Harbour, one of the largest and busiest natural harbours on the planet. The Circus (20 x 30) is a new reality series produced by Stripe Studios for NBCU (Bravo) New Zealand. It follows the lives of the Webers, a family of 10 who live together, work together, and play together under the backdrop of a Circus Big Top.
