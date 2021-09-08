Having been forced to close its doors during the pandemic, the owner and operators of The Miracle Theater, former technical and creative staff on American Idol, produced remote production and live streaming for music events. As well as providing 100 gigabit Internet, Envoi has partnered with Black Magic Design to provide The Miracle Theater with 4K live switches and recording software while integrating Videon for edge computing with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Media Services. This combination makes live video processing and distribution faster and more efficient. Video content is streamed using Envoi’s cloud-based content management, distribution, and monetization platform.

Owen Smith of The Miracle Theater commented: “Envoi has enabled us to put in place a full broadcast workflow, helping us to reach a global audience for events taking place at the theatre. Thanks to Envoi’s expertise and the tools in place, we can be sure that our audience, our community, will get a high quality viewing experience, wherever they are based.”

Added Nicholas Stokes, CEO, Envoi: “Since the pandemic we are partnering with a number of independent theatres to enable them to find new ways to reach their audiences. The Miracle Theater is extremely forward-thinking and now has a broadcast-grade setup, enabling full remote production and distribution for the theatre and its event partners, which will continue to be valuable way beyond Covid.”