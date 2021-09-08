With LiveEdge, users can bridge the gap between cloud and on premise devices to create tightly integrated custom orchestrations. This reduces video streaming complexity, latency, and cloud video processing costs, while delivering higher quality and reliability.

LiveEdge powers EdgeCaster, Videon’s Qualcomm technology-based video compute platform. The LiveEdge suite of functions enables users to rapidly build transformative live video experiences by working with pre-packaged modules, or by using a developer kit to create their own custom functions. LiveEdge launches with LiveEdge Streaming, a next-generation edge compute-powered streaming solution, and LiveEdge Compute, which enables developers to create custom functionality using Python or Docker.

For over a decade, video workflows have been based on an encoder providing RTMP (Real Time Messaging Protocol) streams to the cloud where they are re-encoded and re-packaged ahead of distribution to viewers. The on premise encoder has traditionally been isolated from the cloud, creating quality, reliability and management problems. LiveEdge changes this legacy approach by connecting the cloud to the on premise environment and moving processing-intensive, time-laden, and costly cloud functions to the point of video creation.

Tricia Iboshi, chief executive officer at Videon, said: “Videon is simplifying the live video supply chain by removing previously disparate steps to make the live streaming experience better. LiveEdge powers new live video workflows by bringing cloud functions to the point of video origin. It removes traditional broadcast industry processes and equipment that add to latency, overall workflow complexity and costs.”

Added Todd Erdley, founder, president and chairperson at Videon: “Our subscription platform-as-a-service model means that Videon customers are future-proofed to easily implement our latest technology, features, and updates that expand the platform’s functionality and capabilities. This means their audiences can always enjoy live video of the highest quality with ultra-low latency.”