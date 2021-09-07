As it accelerates its gigabit network development across the UK, CityFibre has revealed the two ends of its development funnel with the initiation of digging work in the West Sussex town of Chichester and the signing up of a new internet service provider across the South Coast in the Medway towns.
The work to bring full fibre connectivity within reach of almost every home and business in Chichester forms part of the city is an important part of CityFibre’s £195 million plan for West and East Sussex, with construction in progress in a number of towns and cities across the region including Worthing, Crawley, Brighton & Hove.
The build has begun in Fishbourne and Stockbridge meaning people in these areas will be the first to enjoy the benefits of full-fibre once the network is live. Digging is being carried out by CCN Communications on behalf of CityFibre. The overall project is expected to reach completion by late 2023 but services will go live incrementally much sooner.
“The next chapter in the digital future of Chichester begins today and I’m immensely proud to see work now underway,” said CityFibre’s city manager for Chichester Adrian Smith (pictured). “It’s important to remember that any short-term disruption will pay off tremendously in the long-term. We cannot wait for residents and businesses to see what is possible with digital connectivity that propels you forward rather than holds you back. And once the network’s built, it will serve the community’s connectivity needs for decades to come.”
Councillor Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at Chichester District Council, added: “We are really excited about the opportunities that the full fibre broadband rollout in Chichester will bring for both our residents and businesses. This investment in gigabit enabled fibre connectivity will unlock huge potential for our businesses and homes, ensuring that Chichester continues to thrive in the digital age.”
Meanwhile in Kent, CityFibre has announced an agreement with locally-based ISP Vfast to bring Gigabit speed broadband services to homes and businesses in parts of Medway. The service will be delivered over the full-fibre network in Chatham and Gillingham which CityFibre is deploying as part of a £40million private investment that will bring next-generation digital connectivity within reach of almost every home and business in both towns. CityFibre began construction of the network in February this year.
“We’re thrilled to be working with CityFibre on its Kent expansion project,” observed Vfast chief technical officer Benjamin Doherty. “We will be offering pure fibre to the residents of Chatham and Gillingham, backed by Vfast’s first class support from our Kent based call centre. The appetite for consumer bandwidth is only growing and we are proud to be one of the ISPs at the fore front of this revolution. Our local network and local approach will provide customers with gigabit services, whilst allowing us to bring our services to a whole new audience.”
CityFibre’s Medway build is gathering pace and services are expected to go live with ISP Vfast in January 2022.
