As it continues to bridge the digital divide in the country and support IP-based services, Ukrainian telco Ukrtelecom has extended its existing partnership with ICT vendor and solutions provider Iskratel to help expand its fibre optic network.
Part of the SCM business network since 2013, Ukrtelecom is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Ukraine and implements broad-scale network development and modernisation projects for the replacement of copper cables with optical cables, expanding the geography of services. It has been building thousands of kilometres of optical networks each year.
The new project is the latest in a series undertaken by the two companies. In 2020, in a programme valued at approximately €7 Million, Iskratel and Ukrtelecom announced a two-year network construction project and connected more than 200 localities in 13 Ukrainian regions. A year previously, Ukrtelecom and Iskratel rolled out fibre broadband for 300 localities.
The new three-year network expansion programme is valued at around €12 million and is fundamentally designed to by helping to expand the country’s fibre optic network as the operator continues to bridge the digital divide, addressing both rural and urban areas. It will set out to provide 1.3 million people and 530,000 homes in more than 300 locations in various Ukrainian regions with gigabit-capable connectivity based on passive optical network (PON) technology.
Certified telecoms equipment, to be assembled in Slovenia at Iskratel’s production centres will be manufactured to enable customers to gain access to speeds of up to 1 Gbps to support IPTV and other IP-based services.
Commented Iskratel CEO Željko Puljic: “The joint programme between Iskratel and Ukrtelecom is playing an increasingly important role in the roll out of broadband Internet in Ukraine. This collaboration continues the long-term partnership between our two companies in the development of fibre-optical access in the country that now amounts to €25 million.”
