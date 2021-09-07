Adding 1.7 million locations from mid-size cities and large towns to its estate Virgin Media O2 has revealed that its gigabit broadband network can now reach more than 10 million homes across the UK, representing two thirds of its customer footprint.
The landmark was reached by an upgrade of the recently merged operator’s network to places including Blackpool, Cambridge, Leicester, Nottingham, Oxford and Swindon which are now able to access Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service.
Customers taking Gig1 will be able to use Virgin Media’s Hub 4 gigabit capable router. The router is Virgin Media’s fastest to date and features Intelligent WiFi firmware to provide speedy and reliable connectivity throughout customers’ homes, boasting more antennae than its predecessor meaning it can manage multiple devices at the same time around the home which can all share the same high-speed throughputs.
As it made its announcement, the company confirmed its target of delivering gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of 15.5 million homes by the end of 2021, and says such connectivity will prepare homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow such as Ultra high-definition streaming.
“We’re rapidly expanding our gigabit broadband network and more than 10 million homes across the UK can now access these next-generation speeds,” commented Lutz Schüler, chief executive officer at Virgin Media O2. “As the UK’s largest gigabit provider today, committed to connecting our entire network to these speeds by the end of the year, our investment is helping the UK meet its broadband targets and providing consumers with connectivity fit for the future.”
