Having spent the course of the last eighteen months rolling out gigabit fibre broadband across the UK, Openreach has now turned its attention to addressing the digital divide with support to low-income households.
The BT-owned broadband provider is now offering to waive superfast broadband connection fees for any customers who aren’t currently connected to its network and receive Universal Credit with no other earnings.
Explaining its move, Openreach cited a recent report from UK broadcast and telecoms regulator Ofcom highlighting the fact that those households across the UK which don’t take communications services due to affordability problems “are likely to experience the greatest harm” and were in danger of being left behind by not having a decent broadband connection which said Ofcom can provide “better access to education and employment opportunities, as well as wider benefits such as social inclusion”.
The new Connect the Unconnected offer is designed to help an estimated one million people throughout the UK. It is designed to enable communications providers (CPs) who connect new eligible customers to benefit from up to £92 of savings on installation charges for Openreach’s broadband services offering download speeds of 40 megabits per second and, on a trial basis, selected higher speed tiers. The network provider says such services are capable of supporting a number of online activities including streaming multiple HD films simultaneously.
“We believe everyone in the UK deserves access to decent, reliable and affordable broadband, and we’re working in every community, every day, to help make that a reality – including investing £15 billion to build a new ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband network to 25 million premises by December 2026,” commented Katie Milligan, Openreach MD for customer, commercial and propositions.
“The way we’re regulated means millions of consumers and businesses will continue to benefit from low prices, which are already amongst the lowest in Europe and support strong competition amongst hundreds of providers using our network - but we want to go further. We hope this offer complements the range of existing support from providers across the industry and helps people who aren’t already online to start benefiting from the wealth of information, connectivity and opportunities that great broadband can deliver.”
