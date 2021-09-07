So that it can offer replay creation and commercials logging to provide specialist services to its clients, including extraction of video and advertisements, French video delivery specialist Pixagility has deployed the LogServer monitoring and logging system from Mediaproxy.
Now a decade old, Pixagility has its headquarters and one of two teleports in Boulogne-Billancourt, some 8km from the centre of Paris. Its other teleport is in the Ivory Coast, with both facilities carrying more than 700 TV channels. The company also has premises in Madrid, Brussels, London, Toronto, Miami, Johannesburg and Sydney. It provides a range of services, including editorial, capture, preparation, animation, broadcast, monitoring and delivery, to major clients including Canal+, Golden Network, France TV, RMCSport, beIn Sports and NBCUniversal.
Pixagility has been utilising Mediaproxy's LogServer for three years. On a daily basis it works with more than 38 streams going through LogServer, working in conjunction with Paris-based data centres run by Zayo, Interxion and KDDI Telehouse. These are all connected to Pixagility's premises on a private metropolitan network.
LogServer is used for two primary purposes at Pixagility. The first is to extract video clips from streams for the purpose of creating replay files to be used by a major telco IPTV services and some OTT platforms. The second is for extracting commercials from the video stream, which are used by a large international marketing company for analysis and proof of broadcast.
“The TSoIP [Transport Stream over IP] version of Mediaproxy LogServer covers all our requirements for creating replay files in a short space of time,” commented Pixagility technical director, Michael Benhamou. “Mediaproxy is represented in France by a very experienced company, Visionetics, and it quickly understood our needs and helped us during the deployment of the equipment.”
