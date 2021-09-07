International indie distributor Lineup Industries’ series Taboo, which explores the boundaries of what is considered acceptable humour, has been sold to Israel for the first time, commissioned by public broadcaster Kan and produced by Yoav Gross Productions.

In each episode of Taboo a famous comedian tests the boundaries of comedy and good taste. They perform a unique routine which in each show challenges a subject judged too taboo to laugh at. The difference is that in this show they will have sourced the material directly from those affected, be it blindness, obesity or physical disabilities - and the target group will be at the show.

Originally created by Panenka, Taboo launched in Belgium on VRT where the series was hosted by comedian Philippe Geubels. It won a 61% share with even the Belgian Prime Minister weighing in on the conversation on social media.



The series is also set for a third season on Ztele in Canada and has recently been commissioned for a local version by TV2 in Denmark, where it is produced by Monday Production Denmark. Additionally, Taboo has been commissioned for a second season by original broadcaster VRT in Belgium as well as Spain’s TV3. Local versions have also been produced in Australia on Network 10 and SFR in Switzerland.

Ed Louwerse, co-founder of Lineup Industries, said: “In a world where there’s a considerable volume of ground-breaking content, it’s really something to stand out with a truly unique format that creates debate and talking-points wherever it airs. Taboo charts difficult untried territory, taking viewers out of their comfort zones while balancing shock and humour in a sensitive and ultimately life affirming way.”