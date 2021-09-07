All3Media International has signed a raft of deals for Deceit, the Story Films’ true crime drama, with broadcasters across Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America securing the four-part series which launched on Channel 4 in the UK earlier this year.

Based on a true story, Deceit stars Niamh Algar as a female undercover officer asked to become bait in a dangerous honey trap. Eddie Marsan, Harry Treadaway, Sion Daniel Young, Rochenda Sandall and Nathaniel Martello-White also star in the drama.

Deceit examines the controversial honeytrap at the heart of the high-pressure investigation into the devastating murder of Rachel Nickell, a young mother, brutally attacked in front of her two-year-old son on Wimbledon Common in London in 1992.

The police are under enormous pressure to catch the killer and criminal profiler Paul Britton and detective inspector Keith Pedder devise a dangerous undercover operation fronted by an ambitious female officer, Sadie Byrne. Based on only circumstantial evidence, she is tasked with forming a relationship with the prime suspect, a self-confessed lonely man who lives close to the scene of the crime by the name of Colin Stagg. If Sadie can win his trust they believe he may disclose his involvement in Rachel’s murder.

Carefully guided by the criminal profiler, Sadie adopts the persona of “Lizzie James” a woman with a dark secret in her past and is tasked with becoming sexual bait to trap an innocent man. And so begins one of the most controversial operations in Met Police history.

European broadcasters signing the drama include TV4 (Sweden), VRT (Belgium), NPO (Netherlands), Nova TV (Greece), CMore (Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden) and BETV (French speaking Belgium). HBO Europe has acquired rights across multiple territories in Europe covering CEE and Iberia, and CANAL+ has acquired the series for French speaking Europe.

In the Asia Pacific region, rights to Deceit have been acquired by Stan (Australia), Sky Network (New Zealand) and Pumpkin Film (China). WarnerMedia Latin America has also signed a pan-regional deal for its premiere on HBO Max.

David Swetman, SVP scripted content at All3Media International, commented: “With the incredible talents of Story Films and Emilia di Girolamo behind the camera and Niamh Algar in the lead role, Deceit is set to be a compelling, distinctive and sensitive exploration into one of the UK’s most controversial police investigations. By gaining access to previously unheard audio, video and written materials, the producers have been able to shine a brand-new light on this high-profile case and honey trap operation almost 30 years later. This was an investigation that made headlines around the world – and we know this four-part dramatization of those events is going to be a must-see in the international market.”