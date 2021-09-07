Extending even further its reach and maintaining its recent momentum, French streaming service Molotov Solutions has teamed with telecoms monetisation firm Digital Virgo to launch MT TV for Maroc Telecom.
The OTT service will offer over 80 live channels and thousands of hours of catch-up TV and on-demand programmes in Morocco. This service is accessible from iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, web browsers, Chromecast, Android TV and Apple TV and soon on Samsung Smart TV.
Key product features for the cloud-based video platform include live, catch-up and on-demand programmes through multi-CDN; Digital Virgo payment technology for both mobile and landlines; back office interface control, content editorialisation, user and offer management, and data analysis; localisation of the application in Arabic, with inversion of the interface; international and local content adapted to the Moroccan market.
The consumer offer consists of three packages, comprising local and international linear channels, as well as premium SVOD offers such as Starz Arabia, OSN and PlayVOD. Molotov believes that with the new OTT service, Maroc Telecom can address its mobile, ADSL or fibre customers’ present and future needs with a complete and scalable TV offer.
“We are proud to support a major global operator such as Maroc Telecom in its digital transformation towards OTT,” said Molotov Solutions COO François Le Pichon. “This collaboration demonstrates the unique strength of our technology and our team’s ability to work on large-scale projects.”
“We are pleased to bring this ambitious project to fruition with Maroc Telecom, one of our historical partners in Morocco and Africa,” added Digital Virgo sales and partnership director Morocco Achraf Ammour. This alliance with Molotov Solutions allows us to enhance our value proposition for telecom operators in the field of high value-added OTT services.”
