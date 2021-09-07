Software-defined broadcast solutions provider M2A Media has teamed up with InSync Technology and Hiscale to bring what they say is the first motion-compensated, live, cloud-based frame rate conversion service to the global market.

The new cloud acquisition, aggregation and distribution system M2A Connect | Cloud Frame Rate Converter is essentially a motion-compensated frame rate conversion service. Delivered entirely as an on-demand, pay-per-use solution, it is said to offer broadcasters and OTT platforms flexibility and scalability without the costs usually associated with traditional, hardware-based frame rate conversion.

M2A Connect | Cloud Frame Rate Converter also allows global broadcasters to accept content in any frame rate and to convert it to a feed for local output, regardless of where the content owner may be. The solution is orchestrated through M2A Connect scheduling, which means live events can be scheduled for frame rate conversion as required without manual intervention on the day.

Marina Kalkanis, CEO and founder of M2A Media, commented: “As more and more broadcasters transition their workflows to the cloud, the demand to move traditional hardware-based services to the cloud also grows. We immediately saw the value of a cloud-based frame rate conversion service and were delighted to collaborate with InSync Technology to be the first service providers to offer exactly that. M2A Connect | Cloud Frame Rate Converter is market-leading and the perfect addition to M2A Connect's innovative, software-defined offering.”

Paola Hobson, managing director at InSync Technology, added: “FrameFormer from InSync offers exceptional quality frame rate conversion for all types of content, extending usual national programming to a global reach. We're particularly excited to work with M2A Media as leaders in the new paradigm of cloud service delivery.”

Tilo Skomudek, CEO of Hiscale, commented: “Enabling access to our media processing and transcoding solutions via such an advanced partner as M2A Media was an obvious next step for Hiscale. The combination of advanced cloud-based processing technologies and M2A's service expertise is clearly a winner for all content owners.”