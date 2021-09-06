In the latest part of its strategy to bolster the catalogue of its core streaming service, Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group and Filmlance International have teamed with The Astrid Lindgren Company to adapt Astrid Lindgren's Ronja the Robber's Daughter into a major Viaplay Original family fantasy series.
Ronja the Robber's Daughter is one of the best-known books by Astrid Lindgren, who is among the world's most translated and best-selling authors with more than 75 books published. Her work has been translated into over 100 languages and sold more than 165 million copies and has been adapted for more than 70 feature films and TV productions. Alongside Ronja the Robber's Daughter, Lindgren's characters include Pippi Longstocking, Emil in Lönneberga and The Children of Noisy Village.
The series Ronja follows the adventures of a young girl born into a band of robbers in a medieval Scandinavian fortress. As Ronja grows up, she learns that the surrounding forest can be a magical and sometimes dangerous place filled with strange creatures. But when Ronja befriends the young boy Birk from a rival band, a vicious family feud ignites, at the same time as a notorious bailiff arrives to rid the area of robbers once and for all. Ronja and Birk flee into the forest and try to survive on their own.
Scripted by The Bridge creator Hans Rosenfeldt, directed by Lisa James Larsson (Victoria) and claimed to feature featuring ground-breaking visual effects, Ronja is said to represent a milestone in establishing NENT Group's position as the leading producer of premium Nordic content for local and international audiences. The series will premiere exclusively on NENT Group's Viaplay streaming service from 2023 with 12 episodes across two seasons.
Casting for Ronja is ongoing and announcements will be made in due course. The Swedish-language series is executive produced by Sara Askelöf for NENT Group, with Bonnie Skoog Feeney and Mattias Arehn (`Beartown') serving as producers for Filmlance International.
"This classic story of a strong and independent girl was always far ahead of its time, and its themes of friendship, closeness to nature and questioning one's assumptions are so relevant today,” commented Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group chief content officer. “It is a privilege to work with such a top-class creative team to bring `Ronja' to Viaplay viewers around the world, and this project shows just how quickly our ambitions are growing. For a Nordic storyteller like NENT Group, adapting an Astrid Lindgren work is as big as it gets."
Added The Astrid Lindgren Company CEO Cilla Nergårdh: "Artistic quality is the number one priority for The Astrid Lindgren Company. We always strive to partner with the best creators, just as Astrid Lindgren did in her time. We have worked closely with the creative team on this project and have no doubt that this new version of `Ronja the Robber's Daughter' will fully live up to our high ambitions."
NENT Group has committed to producing every year two major English-language films about Nordic figures and events, beginning with Hilma, a biopic of the Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Klint written and directed by Lasse Hallström (Oscar-nominated for The Cider House Rules and My Life as a Dog) and starring Lena Olin (Oscar-nominated for Enemies, A Love Story). It is also set to premiere at least 50 Viaplay Originals in 2021. Over the past three months the streaming platform has premiered Two Sisters; season two of Face to Face; Threesome; A Class Apart, Home Invasion; Dystopia; and Max Anger.
