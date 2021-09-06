Even the harsh reality of a number of struggling economies is no deterrent to the seemingly unstoppable rise of the current streaming market with a study from Digital TV Research showing that Latin America’s subscription video-on-demand arena will have 131 million customers by 2026, up from the 76 million predicted for the end of this year.
The study emphasised the fact that the market had been boosted by a wave of international SVOD platform launches during 2021. Paramount+ started in March, followed by HBO Max in June and Disney’s Star+ in August. Discovery+ will also expand in the region. Geographically, Brazil is projected to remain the market leader by 2026, with 49 million subscriptions. Mexico will bring in another 32 million.
The five leading US streaming platforms - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO - are set to account for 91% of the region’s paying SVOD subscriptions by end-2026.
Even though its share is set to fall, the Latin America SVOD Forecasts report says long-established Netflix will continue to lead the market with 48.377 million subs by 2026. Disney+ is set have 32.508 million subscribers by 2026; Amazon, 19.355 million; HBO Max 10.225 million; and Apple TV+ 8.069 million. The highest-performing local provider is Claro Video which is forecast have 3.88 million subs by 2026.
The five leading US streaming platforms - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO - are set to account for 91% of the region’s paying SVOD subscriptions by end-2026.
Even though its share is set to fall, the Latin America SVOD Forecasts report says long-established Netflix will continue to lead the market with 48.377 million subs by 2026. Disney+ is set have 32.508 million subscribers by 2026; Amazon, 19.355 million; HBO Max 10.225 million; and Apple TV+ 8.069 million. The highest-performing local provider is Claro Video which is forecast have 3.88 million subs by 2026.